Leave Them Kids Alone

A teacher testified before the Arizona state Senate education committee earlier this month and claimed that she and her colleagues knew better than parents what books belonged on school library shelves. "I have a master's degree," she said. "What do the parents have?" In the video, now widely circulated on Twitter, she continued, "The purpose of public education is not to teach only what parents want [students] to be taught. It is to teach them what society needs them to be taught." The post Leave Them Kids Alone appeared first on Washington Free Beacon.


