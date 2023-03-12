Stanford Tells Federalist Society Students To ‘Reach Out’ To Diversity Dean Who Encouraged Disruption of Their Event – and Tells Them to Shut Up on Twitter

March 12, 2023 | Tags: LIBERTY LOFT

Hours after Stanford University apologized to Fifth Circuit appellate judge Kyle Duncan for the disruption of his talk last week, administrators encouraged members of the law school’s Federalist Society chapter, which sponsored Duncan’s visit, to “reach out” to the same administrators—including the diversity dean—who aided and abetted the melee. The post Stanford Tells Federalist Society Students To ‘Reach Out’ To Diversity Dean Who Encouraged Disruption of Their Event – and Tells Them to Shut Up on Twitter appeared first on Washington Free Beacon.



Read More...