Hate Changing Your Clocks Twice a Year? Blame Pete Buttigieg

March 13, 2023   |   Tags:

Most Americans don't like having to change their clocks twice a year for daylight saving time. An AP-NORC poll from late 2019 found that 71 percent of Americans preferred a permanent year-long time system. There's a bipartisan bill designed to eliminate the controversial "fall back, spring forward," but it's being held up in part because of an unlikely source: Pete Buttigieg, the scandal-plagued secretary of transportation. The post Hate Changing Your Clocks Twice a Year? Blame Pete Buttigieg appeared first on Washington Free Beacon.


