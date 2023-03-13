How Biden’s New Washing Machine Regulations Could Ruin Laundry Day

When Cincinnati firefighter Ed Wallace bought a high efficiency Whirlpool washing machine, he came to regret the decision almost immediately. The machine used less water—not enough to clean Wallace's work clothes—and his colleagues at the firehouse quickly took notice. "I walked past my guys and they say, 'Dude, you stink!'" Wallace said. "I smelled myself, and yeah, that's me stinking." The post How Biden's New Washing Machine Regulations Could Ruin Laundry Day appeared first on Washington Free Beacon.



