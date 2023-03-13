How Sarah Sanders Is Putting Arkansas On The Map

March 13, 2023 | Tags: LIBERTY LOFT

LITTLE ROCK, Ark.—Less than one month into her first term as Arkansas governor, Sarah Sanders was tapped to deliver the Republican response to President Joe Biden's State of the Union, a speaking slot typically granted to rising stars in the party with the intent to elevate them onto the national stage. But stepping onto the national stage doesn't appear to be Sanders's goal—at least for now. The post How Sarah Sanders Is Putting Arkansas On The Map appeared first on Washington Free Beacon.



Read More...