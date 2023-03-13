Mockingbird Media Blackout As United Airlines Flight Diverted To Houston – Incapacitated Pilot In Hospital
March 13, 2023 | Tags: SONS OF LIBERTYLast week, I covered a number of pilots and flight attendants that have “died suddenly,” obviously after having taken the experimental COVID shots. In the third such incident this month, a United Airlines flight from Guatemala to Chicago was diverted to Houston’s George Bush Intercontinental Airport on Saturday due to both a technical issue and …
Subscribe
0 Comments
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments