One Bad Apple? Nearly Half Of Entire Police Department Indicted For Assault & Torture Caught On Camera
March 13, 2023 | Tags: SONS OF LIBERTY, videosIn one week, indictments for bad cops have wiped out nearly half of the department. East Cleveland, OH — All too often, those who continuously apologize for crimes committed by police officers are able to justify some of the most egregious instances of outright murder by claiming the officer was a bad apple. Almost as …
