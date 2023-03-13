Op-Ed By David French: The Government Has No Right To Tell Parents Not To Put Their Kid In A Washing Machine

March 13, 2023 | Tags: BABYLON BEE, SATIRE

In recent months, Republican Governors like Gregg Abbott have continued their cruel campaign against parents who pursue constitutionally-protected avenues for cleaning their children. Yet isn't a beautiful child, thrown into a Maytag for a heavy spin cycle because of the aligned desires of parents, children, and caregivers acting in good faith, precisely what our constitution was designed to protect? Even if conservatives are "uncomfortable" with the idea of drowning an infant in a washing machine, does the constitution allow them to impose their narrow values on parents who, in good faith, feel otherwise? As the beating heart and soul of true conservatism whose courageous boots have touched Iraqi sand, my answer is an emphatic "probably not."



