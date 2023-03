Oscar For Best Actor Goes To Volodymyr Zelensky

March 13, 2023 | Tags: BABYLON BEE, SATIRE

HOLLYWOOD — On Sunday, the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences awarded the Oscar for best actor in a leading role to a young Ukrainian man for his hard work on and off the screen. Volodymyr Zelenskyy is the first person who identifies as a world leader to win an Oscar.



