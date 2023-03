Peacemaker China Makes History In Middle East

March 13, 2023

With successful brokering by China, Saudi Arabia and Iran have set aside years of enmity and proxy war to restore relations. Suddenly the United States seems irrelevant in the Middle East. Also today: Cracks developing in US/Ukraine alliance. Finally: Medical schools go "woke" - what it means for your health. Watch today's Liberty Report:



