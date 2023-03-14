The Best Libertarian News From The Best Libertarian Sites, Daily.

DC Law That Allows Non-Citizens To Vote ‘A Direct Attack on American Self-Government,’ Lawsuit Says

March 14, 2023   |   Tags:

Immigration reform advocates are suing the Washington, D.C., government over a law that went into effect on Tuesday that allows illegal immigrants and foreigners to vote in city elections, arguing the policy is a "direct attack on American self-government" that would let Russian and Chinese diplomats cast ballots. The post DC Law That Allows Non-Citizens To Vote ‘A Direct Attack on American Self-Government,’ Lawsuit Says appeared first on Washington Free Beacon.


