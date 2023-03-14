The Best Libertarian News From The Best Libertarian Sites, Daily.

Dr. Kevin Stillwagon: Expect A Major Airline Catastrophe Due To Jabbed Pilots (Video)

March 14, 2023   |   Tags: , ,
As there are literally daily reports of pilots and flight attendants “dying suddenly” or planes having to make emergency landings due to a member of the flight crew being incapacitated or suffering a medical emergency, we all know that the experimental COVID shots forced upon them are to blame. Dr. Kevin Stillwagon, a chiropractor for …


Read More...

Tags: , ,
Subscribe
Notify of
guest

0 Comments
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments
0
Would love your thoughts, please comment.x
()
x