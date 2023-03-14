It’s Still Technocracy! Trump Promotes 15-Minute Cities, But Calls Them Freedom Cities (Video)

Remember when the Banksters bought Trump and said that they didn’t consider him a CEO but rather a modern day PT Barnum? You don’t? Well, consider the video below as you watch Trump market 15-minute cities as “Freedom Cities.” Yet, in the end, they are the same thing. With that said, Patrick Wood of Technocracy.news …



Read More...