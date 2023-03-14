Liberal Candidate in Wisconsin’s Supreme Court Race Touts Endorsement From Anti-Police Group

March 14, 2023 | Tags: LIBERTY LOFT

The liberal candidate in Wisconsin’s high-stakes Supreme Court election is touting an endorsement from a radical anti-police group that wants to eliminate gang databases, treat criminals as juveniles until age 25, and says the state has a "structurally racist system of mass incarceration." The post Liberal Candidate in Wisconsin's Supreme Court Race Touts Endorsement From Anti-Police Group appeared first on Washington Free Beacon.



Read More...