The J6 Committee’s Obstruction of Justice

March 14, 2023 | Tags: AMERICAN THINKER

We can’t punish the J6 Committee members for their lies from the dais, but they did something far worse. They concealed the evidence by refusing to let anyone but their chosen allies see it. They even tried to lock it up for fifty years. There’s a term for this: Obstruction of Justice.



