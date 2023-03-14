The Best Libertarian News From The Best Libertarian Sites, Daily.

Treasury Department Hands Over Biden’s Suspicious Activity Reports to House GOP

March 14, 2023   |   Tags:

The Treasury Department is granting House Republicans access to suspicious activity reports filed by banks against President Joe Biden and his son Hunter, House Oversight Committee chairman James Comer (R., Ky.) announced on Tuesday. The post Treasury Department Hands Over Biden's Suspicious Activity Reports to House GOP appeared first on Washington Free Beacon.


