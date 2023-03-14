Treasury Department Hands Over Biden’s Suspicious Activity Reports to House GOP
March 14, 2023 | Tags: LIBERTY LOFT
The Treasury Department is granting House Republicans access to suspicious activity reports filed by banks against President Joe Biden and his son Hunter, House Oversight Committee chairman James Comer (R., Ky.) announced on Tuesday. The post Treasury Department Hands Over Biden's Suspicious Activity Reports to House GOP appeared first on Washington Free Beacon.
Subscribe
0 Comments
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments