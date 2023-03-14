The Best Libertarian News From The Best Libertarian Sites, Daily.

Watch: Trump Vows To “Totally Obliterate The Deep State” In “The Final Battle”

March 14, 2023   |   Tags:
Watch: Trump Vows To "Totally Obliterate The Deep State" In "The Final Battle"

Authored by Steve Watson via Summit News,

Speaking to a huge crowd in Iowa Monday night, President Trump promised to “totally obliterate the deep state,” and described his push for a second term as “the final battle.”

“What’s happening is very simple, our enemies are desperate to stop us because they know we are the only ones who can stop them,” Trump declared.

“I will fire the unelected bureaucrats who have weaponised our justice system,” Trump continued, adding “IO will direct the Justice Department to go after Marxist prosecutors offices to make them pay for their illegal race based enforcement of the law.”

“Many racists are there,” Trump further noted.

“If you put me back in the White House, the reign of the corrupt Washington establishment will be over, I guarantee you,” Trump also told the crowd.

Trump also spoke about breaking up the Department of Education:

While many were enthusiastic about Trump’s words, others noted that we’ve heard it all before.

*  *  *

Brand new merch now available! Get it at https://www.pjwshop.com/

In the age of mass Silicon Valley censorship It is crucial that we stay in touch. We need you to sign up for our free newsletter here. Support our sponsor – Turbo Force – a supercharged boost of clean energy without the comedown. Also, we urgently need your financial support here.

Tyler Durden Tue, 03/14/2023 - 16:20


Read More...

Tags:
Subscribe
Notify of
guest

0 Comments
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments
0
Would love your thoughts, please comment.x
()
x