Whitmer Admits Her COVID Restrictions Didn’t ‘Make a Lot of Sense’

March 14, 2023 | Tags: LIBERTY LOFT

Michigan governor Gretchen Whitmer (D.) admitted Sunday that her COVID-19 lockdown orders—some of the strictest in the country—were excessive and "in retrospect don't make a lot of sense." The post Whitmer Admits Her COVID Restrictions Didn't 'Make a Lot of Sense' appeared first on Washington Free Beacon.



Read More...