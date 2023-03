Wife Begins Molting From Layers Of Blankets In Preparation For Spring

March 14, 2023 | Tags: BABYLON BEE, SATIRE

GRAIN VALLEY, MO — Isn't nature amazing? In what has become an annual tradition and one of the first signs of the arrival of spring, a local wife has begun the arduous process of molting the many layers of blankets she has built up around her body over the course of the long winter.



