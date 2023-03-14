The Best Libertarian News From The Best Libertarian Sites, Daily.

Woke Mind Virus Spreads Throughout the Western World: Welsh Government Claims Statues and Monuments Of “Old White Men” Need to Be Destroyed Because They Offend “Diverse Modern Public”

March 14, 2023   |   Tags:

The post Woke Mind Virus Spreads Throughout the Western World: Welsh Government Claims Statues and Monuments Of “Old White Men” Need to Be Destroyed Because They Offend “Diverse Modern Public” appeared first on 🔔 The Liberty Daily.


Read More...

Tags:
Subscribe
Notify of
guest

0 Comments
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments
0
Would love your thoughts, please comment.x
()
x