8 More Churches Zelensky Is Banning In Ukraine

March 15, 2023 | Tags: BABYLON BEE, SATIRE

After banning the Russian Orthodox Church in the country, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky is now reportedly banning the Ukrainian Orthodox Church, which has approximately 10,000 parishes throughout the nation. With his increasing power and the ongoing hostilities in Ukraine, the government's crackdown on religion could potentially continue unchecked.



