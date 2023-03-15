The Best Libertarian News From The Best Libertarian Sites, Daily.

Arizona Senator Calls For Censoring Social Media To Prevent “Bank Runs”

Arizona Senator Mark Kelly has called for the censoring of social media companies to prevent bank runs. The senator asked about censoring social media during a meeting with the Federal Reserve, FDIC, Treasury Department, senators, and house members, on the bailout of Silicon Valley Bank Kelly, a democrat from Arizona, asked during a meeting about …


