The Best Libertarian News From The Best Libertarian Sites, Daily.

BEASTMODE: Mike Pence Says United States Is ‘Arsenal of Democracy’

March 15, 2023   |   Tags:

Former vice president Mike Pence said on Wednesday that standing with Ukraine isn't just about beating back the Russians, but more importantly sending a "deafening message to the world that the free world is going to stand for the sovereignty of free nations." The post BEASTMODE: Mike Pence Says United States Is 'Arsenal of Democracy' appeared first on Washington Free Beacon.


Read More...

Tags:
Subscribe
Notify of
guest

0 Comments
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments
0
Would love your thoughts, please comment.x
()
x