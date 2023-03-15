Brickbat: You’re So Vain

March 15, 2023 | Tags: freedom, REASON

Parents of students at Christopher Whitehead Language College, a secondary school in England, are upset that the school replaced the mirrors in the girls' restrooms with posters with messages such as "beauty is nothing without brains" and "make-up is a harmful drug." School officials insist the move is temporary and was done only because some girls were congregating in front of the mirrors and blocking access to the toilets.

