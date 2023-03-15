Busted: Biden Lies About Supporting Gay Marriage Since The 1950s

Authored by Steve Watson via Summit News,

In an interview Tuesday, Joe Biden told perhaps the biggest whopper of a lie to date, claiming that he has actively supported gay marriage since 1959.

Biden told the actor playing an interviewer on The Daily Show that he had an “epiphany” over 60 years ago when he was witness to “two well-dressed men in suits kissing.”

“I hadn’t thought much about it, to tell you the truth,” Biden said, claiming “I was a senior in high school. And my dad was dropping me off, and I remember I was about to get out of the car and I looked to my right and two well-dressed men in suits kissed each other. I mean they gave each other a kiss. One looked like he headed to one building, and one headed to the Hercules Corporation building.”

He continued, “And I’ll never forget, I turned and looked at my dad. He said, ‘Joey, it is simple, they love each other. It is simple.’ I’m not joking. It’s simple, they love each other. It’s never been, it’s just that simple. It doesn’t matter whether it is a same-sex or a heterosexual couple, they should be able to be married.”

Weird how Biden, normally so voluble, kept this story in his vest for 55 years. https://t.co/cTzFtS7mQv — Tom Elliott (@tomselliott) March 14, 2023

If this actually happened, and Biden’s father did actually say that, and Biden actually believed it, then there are some important questions to follow up with, which of course were not asked by the guy interviewing him, Kal Penn, who isn’t a journalist and is a former Obama White House staffer turned actor.

So the DC media will just ignore this whopper of a lie?! @JoeBiden said gay people were national security threats when he was a Senator. He also campaigned against gay marriage as VP. @kalpenn journalism is a joke. @maggieNYT @jonkarl https://t.co/ZDDutyfs2L — Richard Grenell (@RichardGrenell) March 14, 2023

Biden's new story is just not believable. In 1996 he voted for Defense of Marriage Act. (Excerpt below.) Could have joined the 14 Ds who opposed it--Boxer, Feinstein, Kennedy, Kerry, et al--but did not. https://t.co/sw6HWWTErj https://t.co/aaiPMBrbh5 pic.twitter.com/wKo1ppivdZ — Byron York (@ByronYork) March 14, 2023

In 1996, Biden voted for DOMA (Defense of marriage act) that established marriage is between a man and a woman.

Now he’s lying about supporting gay marriage since high school. pic.twitter.com/YTYRVjdfOE https://t.co/oTZLwVGYo3 — LibertyJ (@LibertyJen) March 14, 2023

BTW, hats off to @kalpenn for dethroning Nicolle Wallace as having conducted the single most embarrassing interview w/ a politician in human history https://t.co/qZFhZOjgpr — Tom Elliott (@tomselliott) March 14, 2023

