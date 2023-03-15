The Best Libertarian News From The Best Libertarian Sites, Daily.

Busted: Biden Lies About Supporting Gay Marriage Since The 1950s

Authored by Steve Watson via Summit News,

In an interview Tuesday, Joe Biden told perhaps the biggest whopper of a lie to date, claiming that he has actively supported gay marriage since 1959.

Biden told the actor playing an interviewer on The Daily Show that he had an “epiphany” over 60 years ago when he was witness to “two well-dressed men in suits kissing.”

“I hadn’t thought much about it, to tell you the truth,” Biden said, claiming “I was a senior in high school. And my dad was dropping me off, and I remember I was about to get out of the car and I looked to my right and two well-dressed men in suits kissed each other. I mean they gave each other a kiss. One looked like he headed to one building, and one headed to the Hercules Corporation building.”

He continued, “And I’ll never forget, I turned and looked at my dad. He said, ‘Joey, it is simple, they love each other. It is simple.’ I’m not joking. It’s simple, they love each other. It’s never been, it’s just that simple. It doesn’t matter whether it is a same-sex or a heterosexual couple, they should be able to be married.”

If this actually happened, and Biden’s father did actually say that, and Biden actually believed it, then there are some important questions to follow up with, which of course were not asked by the guy interviewing him, Kal Penn, who isn’t a journalist and is a former Obama White House staffer turned actor.

*  *  *

