CEO of Largest US Pork Producer Says Being Acquired by a Chinese Company Has Led to ‘A Really Successful Relationship’

March 15, 2023 | Tags: LIBERTY LOFT

As federal and state legislators express increasing concern about Chinese ownership of American companies and land, one American company acquired a decade ago by a Chinese firm tried to push […] The post CEO of Largest US Pork Producer Says Being Acquired by a Chinese Company Has Led to 'A Really Successful Relationship' appeared first on The Western Journal.



Read More...