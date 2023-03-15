CNN Correspondent Posts New Update on John Fetterman’s Health, But People Aren’t Buying It
March 15, 2023 | Tags: LIBERTY LOFT
On Tuesday, CNN congressional correspondent Manu Raju offered an update on Twitter on the health of Pennsylvania Democratic Sen. John Fetterman that left many people feeling skeptical. Fetterman suffered a […] The post CNN Correspondent Posts New Update on John Fetterman's Health, But People Aren't Buying It appeared first on The Western Journal.
Subscribe
0 Comments
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments