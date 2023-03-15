The Best Libertarian News From The Best Libertarian Sites, Daily.

Cop Gets 14 Years for Responding to Child Rape Case by Raping the Child Himself

March 15, 2023
A cop with a history of misconduct was never fired and eventually assigned to a case involving a child victim who he sexually assaulted. New Orleans, LA — As frequent readers of the Free Thought Project know, police officers are arrested weekly in this country for sex crimes involving children. This is a massive problem …


