Cop Gets 14 Years for Responding to Child Rape Case by Raping the Child Himself
March 15, 2023 | Tags: SONS OF LIBERTYA cop with a history of misconduct was never fired and eventually assigned to a case involving a child victim who he sexually assaulted. New Orleans, LA — As frequent readers of the Free Thought Project know, police officers are arrested weekly in this country for sex crimes involving children. This is a massive problem …
