Dems Punt Confirmation Vote on Embattled Biden Judicial Nominee

March 15, 2023

Senate Democrats punted late Tuesday evening on a confirmation hearing for President Joe Biden's judicial nominee Michael Delaney, who has faced an onslaught of criticism for his successful push to unmask an underage sexual assault victim. The post Dems Punt Confirmation Vote on Embattled Biden Judicial Nominee appeared first on Washington Free Beacon.


