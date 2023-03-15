The Best Libertarian News From The Best Libertarian Sites, Daily.

Documents Expose Newsom’s Ties to Disgraced Silicon Valley Bank After Gov Brags About Bailout – Report

March 15, 2023

Democratic California Gov. Gavin Newsom had three business accounts at the now-defunct Silicon Valley Bank that he failed to disclose to the public when he praised the federal government for […] The post Documents Expose Newsom's Ties to Disgraced Silicon Valley Bank After Gov Brags About Bailout - Report appeared first on The Western Journal.


