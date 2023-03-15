The Best Libertarian News From The Best Libertarian Sites, Daily.

Govt Officials Concealed Pharmacies Were Selling Fentanyl-Laced Medications to Americans – Report

March 15, 2023   |   Tags:

Since 2019, the Drug Enforcement Administration and State Department have known that Mexican pharmacies are pushing over-the-counter pills containing fentanyl, according to a new report. The Los Angeles Times reported […] The post Govt Officials Concealed Pharmacies Were Selling Fentanyl-Laced Medications to Americans - Report appeared first on The Western Journal.


Read More...

Tags:
Subscribe
Notify of
guest

0 Comments
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments
0
Would love your thoughts, please comment.x
()
x