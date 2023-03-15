The Best Libertarian News From The Best Libertarian Sites, Daily.

Montana Senator Jon Tester Hobnobs With Green Energy Activist Who Helped Kill Keystone Pipeline

March 15, 2023

Montana senator Jon Tester, who mourned the death of the Keystone XL pipeline and the hundreds of rural jobs it would have created, held a big-ticket Silicon Valley fundraiser with a green energy activist who helped kill the pipeline. The post Montana Senator Jon Tester Hobnobs With Green Energy Activist Who Helped Kill Keystone Pipeline appeared first on Washington Free Beacon.


Tags:
