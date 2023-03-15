Nebraska Dem Swears To ‘Burn the Session to the Ground’ Over Bill That Bans Child Sex-Change Operations

March 15, 2023 | Tags: LIBERTY LOFT

Nebraska state lawmaker Machaela Cavanaugh (D.) says she will filibuster every piece of legislation this year because the Legislature has advanced a bill that bans sex-change operations for children. The post Nebraska Dem Swears To 'Burn the Session to the Ground' Over Bill That Bans Child Sex-Change Operations appeared first on Washington Free Beacon.



Read More...