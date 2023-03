New York’s Dem AG to Host Drag Queen Story Hour

March 15, 2023 | Tags: LIBERTY LOFT

New York attorney general Letitia James (D.) announced she is hosting a drag queen story hour "read-a-thon" for children "up to age 12," an event that allows minors to explore "gender fluidity," according to program organizers. The post New York's Dem AG to Host Drag Queen Story Hour appeared first on Washington Free Beacon.



