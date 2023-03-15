SCOTUS Conservative Majority Could Be Taken Away, And It Wouldn’t Even Require Expanding the Court

March 15, 2023 | Tags: LIBERTY LOFT

Left-wing activists masquerading as judicial reform advocates are trying to dilute the conservative majority of the U.S. Supreme Court by using the pretext of stricter “ethics codes” to force recusals. […] The post SCOTUS Conservative Majority Could Be Taken Away, And It Wouldn't Even Require Expanding the Court appeared first on The Western Journal.



Read More...