Texas Takes Matters Into Own Hands, Moves To Make Illegal Immigration a State Felony

March 15, 2023 | Tags: LIBERTY LOFT

Texas state Republicans are pushing legislation to make illegal entry from Mexico a felony, a move that comes as Texas lawmakers accuse the Biden administration of leaving border states to fend for themselves against the immigration crisis. The post Texas Takes Matters Into Own Hands, Moves To Make Illegal Immigration a State Felony appeared first on Washington Free Beacon.



Read More...