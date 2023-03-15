The Best Libertarian News From The Best Libertarian Sites, Daily.

This is What Happens When Politicians Can’t Tell Reality from Fantasy

March 15, 2023   |   Tags: ,
Newark became a “sister city” with an Indian nation that doesn’t actually exist. Cargo cult politics briefly collided with reality in Newark, New Jersey. A bilateral agreement was signed with the United States on January 11 to recognize Kailash. United Kailash and Newark City, New Jersey, United States of America signed a “Bilateral Code of Ethics Agreement” …


