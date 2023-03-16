11 Most Important Job Skills For A Youth Pastor

March 16, 2023 | Tags: BABYLON BEE, SATIRE

It's one of the hardest parts of running a church: trying to find a qualified youth pastor. Who wants the job, anyway, when it probably doesn't pay and doesn't even count as being a real pastor? But someone's gotta watch the unruly teens while the adults do real church, so if you're on the lookout for your church's next youth pastor, check out these 11 most-desired job skills:



Read More...