'An All-Out Assault On The Second Amendment': Gun Rights Groups Respond To Biden’s New Executive Order

Authored by Michael Clements via The Epoch Times (emphasis ours),

U.S. President Joe Biden discusses his efforts to reduce gun violence at The Boys & Girls Club of West San Gabriel Valley, in Monterey Park, Calif. on Mar. 14, 2023. (Jim Watson/AFP via Getty Images)

Second Amendment advocates responded quickly to President Joe Biden’s newest executive order designed to advance his gun control agenda and his repeated call for a ban on so-called “assault weapons” and high-capacity magazines.

“Crimes are committed by criminals. Until President Biden and his allies decide to go after violent criminals, violence will continue to spiral out of control as it has. The focus of our laws and efforts should be on the criminal element and not on law-abiding Americans,” read a statement from the National Rifle Association.

Biden’s order will require background checks on more than just retail firearms sales, promote the adoption and use of “Red Flag Laws”, make gun dealer inspection reports public, call for stricter enforcement of the Bipartisan Safer Communities Act, and request the Federal Trade Commission issue a report on the marketing of firearms to children by gun makers.

“The executive order ramps up our efforts to hold the gun industry accountable. It’s the only outfit you can’t sue these days,” Biden said while in California on Tuesday.

‘Most Anti-Gun President in US History’

Dudley Brown, president of the National Association for Gun Rights, issued a fiery statement calling on Congress to stand against an unconstitutional attempt at gun registration.

National Rifle Association members listen to speakers during the NRA’s 142 annual Meetings and Exhibits at the George R. Brown Convention Center in Houston on May 4, 2013. (Johnny Hanson/Houston Chronicle via AP, File)

“This is an all-out assault on the Second Amendment, and we’re looking into every legislative and legal option to fight back against the most anti-gun president in U.S. history. What part of ‘shall not be infringed’ does Biden not understand?” Brown’s statement reads.

Like the other organizations that responded, Brown said the order wouldn’t reduce crime. Instead, he wrote, it will make law-abiding citizens criminals if they don’t comply with the government’s voluminous regulations.

“The reality is this executive order will do nothing to stop criminals from buying and selling firearms illegally, but it will entrap otherwise law-abiding Americans and put them on the bad side of the ATF. The unconstitutional NICS database should be abolished, not expanded,” Brown wrote.

