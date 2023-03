Dems Favor Palestinians Over Israelis For First Time, Poll Shows

March 16, 2023 | Tags: LIBERTY LOFT

Democrats are for the first time more likely to favor the Palestinians over Israelis in the Middle East conflict, according to a new Gallup poll, reflecting the party leadership’s growing opposition to the Jewish state. The post Dems Favor Palestinians Over Israelis For First Time, Poll Shows appeared first on Washington Free Beacon.



Read More...