Elon Musk Torches Democrat’s Call to Allow Children to Medically Transition, Calls It ‘Propaganda’

March 16, 2023 | Tags: LIBERTY LOFT

Elon Musk checked Minnesota Democratic Lt. Gov. Peggy Flanagan on Thursday with some cold truth when she claimed it is the job of adults to sterilize and in some cases […] The post Elon Musk Torches Democrat's Call to Allow Children to Medically Transition, Calls It 'Propaganda' appeared first on The Western Journal.



Read More...