Gringotts Bank Fails Due To Unsustainable Business Model Of Hoarding Customers’ Gold In A Giant Cavern Protected By a Friggin’ Dragon

March 16, 2023   |   Tags: ,

DIAGON ALLEY, LONDON — The world-renowned Gringotts Bank has filed for bankruptcy and is closing its doors permanently, sources confirmed Thursday, after admitting that its business model of hoarding its customers' gold in a giant cavern guarded by a "friggin' dragon" is unsustainable and fiscally unsound.


