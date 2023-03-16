Karen Bass Met With a Chinese Influence Group After Intelligence Officials Warned It Was Targeting Local Politicians

American intelligence officials warned last month that the Chinese Communist Party is directing its influence operations at "more pliable" local officials. That could explain why the head of Beijing’s top influence outfit just met with the Democratic mayor of Los Angeles Karen Bass. The post Karen Bass Met With a Chinese Influence Group After Intelligence Officials Warned It Was Targeting Local Politicians appeared first on Washington Free Beacon.



