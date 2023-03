Man Disappointed To Learn ‘Quoting Monty Python’ Not A Marketable Skill

March 16, 2023 | Tags: BABYLON BEE, SATIRE

ROLAND, IA — While at his first job interview with a prospective employer Thursday, local man Justin Rasberger was crestfallen to learn that "quoting Monty Python" does not count as relevant job experience, and in fact is not currently considered a "marketable skill" among employers.



Read More...