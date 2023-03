Man Sends Deranged Letter to Family with Ultimatum: ‘Vote GOP or Keep Your Son’

March 16, 2023 | Tags: LIBERTY LOFT

A self-described gay man sent his entire family a deranged email that gave them the ultimatum of either having him in their lives or disavowing their conservative politics. Even worse, […] The post Man Sends Deranged Letter to Family with Ultimatum: 'Vote GOP or Keep Your Son' appeared first on The Western Journal.



Read More...