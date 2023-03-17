AI Is A Powerful Weapon, We Are The Target

March 17, 2023 | Tags: future

Endless distractions and incredible immersive worlds generated by AI will become a matrix of escape that will entrap humanity, if we don't reject it. People will fall in "love" with ChatBots and be have emotional relationships with machines, completely manipulated by those who program these things. AI and the things it is capable of is the most dangerous weapon that humanity ever have encountered.



