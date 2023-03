Border Patrol Is 20 Percent Smaller Than White House Claims, Admin Official Testifies

March 17, 2023 | Tags: LIBERTY LOFT

The head of the U.S. Border Patrol testified that the size of his agency is nearly 20 percent smaller than the White House claims. The post Border Patrol Is 20 Percent Smaller Than White House Claims, Admin Official Testifies appeared first on Washington Free Beacon.



Read More...