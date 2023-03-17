Rand Paul Furiously Walks Out After Dem Attempts to ‘Make Up Rules,’ Gives Him Taste of His Own Medicine

March 17, 2023 | Tags: LIBERTY LOFT

Republican Sen. Rand Paul of Kentucky walked out in protest during a meeting of the Senate Homeland Security Committee after the panel’s Democratic chairman, Sen. Gary Peters of Michigan, used […] The post Rand Paul Furiously Walks Out After Dem Attempts to 'Make Up Rules,' Gives Him Taste of His Own Medicine appeared first on The Western Journal.



Read More...