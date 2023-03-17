There Will Be No Soft Landing

March 17, 2023 | Tags: LIBERTY LOFT

To recap: On March 8, Silicon Valley Bank of Santa Clara, California, announced that its balance sheet was weak. The bank held around $175 billion in deposits. They needed to raise capital, but its management had parked too much money in long-term government bonds. At the time of purchase, in a low-interest rate environment, the bonds had seemed safe. Then inflation arrived. Rates went up. Silicon Valley Bank was forced to sell the treasuries at a $1.8 billion loss. The post There Will Be No Soft Landing appeared first on Washington Free Beacon.



