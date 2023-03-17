WH Reporters Confront Press Sec About Pattern They’ve Noticed with Biden – She Giggles Through It Like a Kid

March 17, 2023 | Tags: LIBERTY LOFT

When America finds itself with an octogenarian president who acts like he’s his own Madame Tussaud’s wax figure — and yet still ardently insists he intends to run for re-election […] The post WH Reporters Confront Press Sec About Pattern They've Noticed with Biden - She Giggles Through It Like a Kid appeared first on The Western Journal.



Read More...